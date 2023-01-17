Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a champion player as he always finds a way to get the job done for the men in green.

Afridi is Pakistan’s go-to bowler at the beginning of a match and during the death overs too since he has the ability to take wickets and restrict the flow of runs.

“Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done,” Ponting was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

The 22-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury that ruled him out of the England and New Zealand Test series.

Afridi, who suffered the injury during the 2022 T20 World Cup final, was also not picked for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

He is set to make his highly-anticipated comeback during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Lahore Qalandars, who won the tournament in 2022.

PSL 8 is set to take place from February 13 to March 19, with the matches being hosted in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

