Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris “has got a bit of arrogance and swagger”.

He noted that this stems from the fact that he is just 21 years old and had a memorable showing in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he fought fire with fire by taking the attack to the bowlers.

Haris was handed the chance to play in the tournament and didn’t disappoint as he blasted 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

As for the final against England, he scored eight runs.

Having put his potential on full display for everyone to see, Hussain suggested that Haris could become an important piece in the middle order for the men in green down the line.

“I think if those two (Babar and Rizwan) go well then the middle order and then [you got] Mohammad Haris, who has got a bit of arrogance and swagger of youth,” Hussain, who is now a respected cricket commentator, told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand, but Haris was not picked in both squads.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The team will be captained by Babar Azam after he was traded to the franchise from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

PSL 8 is set to be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

