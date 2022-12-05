Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “struggles towards the off-side”.

He pointed out that the 30-year-old has a strong array of leg-side shots, especially towards deep square leg and midwicket.

Since teams are aware of this, Afridi urged Rizwan to improve his ability to score runs on the off-side.

“They’ve planned not to bowl him in the middle for Rizwan as he plays good shots towards deep square leg and midwicket. He struggles towards the off-side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now representing Pakistan in their three-Test series against England.

The first Test began on Thursday in Rawalpindi, with Rizwan making 29 runs in the first innings.

He has yet to bat in the second innings, with Pakistan currently 263 runs away from victory going into the final day.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

