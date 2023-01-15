Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has repeatedly been told by former cricketers that he is playing on the on-side too much.

Former Pakistan cricketers like Moin Khan and interim chief selector Shahid Afridi have urged him to strengthen his game on the off-side so that he increases his scoring options and becomes a more all-rounded batsman.

However, while Rizwan acknowledged the advice that has been thrown his way, he made it clear that he knows what he needs to do and doesn’t need to play on the off-side.

“If I can hit the off-stump delivery on the leg side then I think there is no problem in that. May Allah rewards those who are talking about my command on the off-side,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

“I don’t need to play on [the] off-side although if I can play a shot on the leg side from off-stump, I can also play from off-stump to cover.”

Rizwan recently featured in Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand, which consisted of two Tests and three ODIs.

He was in the squad for the Test series, but didn’t get picked in the playing XI for both games as Sarfaraz Ahmed got the nod over him.

Sarfaraz made the most of his comeback as he scored 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Rizwan, however, did play in all three ODIs and made his presence felt with the bat as he accumulated 182 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 91.

The Test series ended as 0-0 draw, while Pakistan lost the ODI series 2-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Babar Azam describes 21-year-old Pakistan rising talent as ‘different player’, says he shifts the momentum

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48338 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301651 ( 75.94 % ) Steve Smith 6887 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8683 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 29 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13981 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3058 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2843 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2539 ( 0.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1310 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3423 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2406 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...