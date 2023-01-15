Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan firmly believes that power-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah got too many chances from the selectors and team management.

He noted that despite being given ample time and opportunities to cement their spots in the middle order, they were unable to get the job done.

Moin even went as far as saying that they were lucky to keep getting backed as the men in green could have axed them from the team as any point and tried out other options.

But, it’s not just Asif and Khushdil that the Quetta Gladiators head coach targeted. He directed his attack at all the middle order batsmen as this is an area that has been a thorn in Pakistan’s side for quite some time.

“I think Khushdil, Asif, and other middle-order batters are lucky as they got the backing from the management,” he said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A Sports.

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand, but neither Asif nor Khushdil were picked.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while the ODI series ended 2-1 in New Zealand’s favour.

