Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the team management and national selectors to keep backing power-hitting duo Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah.

The pair have featured in the middle order, which has been one of Pakistan’s major weaknesses, but have been unable to score runs consistently.

With many feeling that the non-performers need to be replaced, Mahmood wants Asif and Khushdil to continue being backed, especially if they are seen as the best.

He noted that dropping them at this point will do nothing but hamper their progress.

He added that it will also cause concern among other players in the side as they will feel that no one’s spot is safe.

“The best thing I see is that PCB is backing the selected team. We have seen in the past that teams get changed after receiving pressure. This happened when I was the bowling coach too,” the former Pakistan bowling coach told Cricket Pakistan.

“They should continue to back them if they think these are their best players. Khushdil performed well in the PSL, the same goes with Asif. If they are trying to make a team and will do changes suddenly, it will hamper the progress. If one player is replaced by another, this sends a message that no player’s spot is secure.”

Pakistan are coming off a successful T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which they won after beating the Black Caps by five wickets in the final.

They are now taking part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green started their campaign with a four-wicket loss to India, which occurred off the last ball of the match.

In that game, Asif made two runs, while Khushdil was not part of the playing XI.

Pakistan will now go up against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: The newer guys aren’t performing, Shahid Afridi on people remembering senior Pakistan player

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3350 ( 61.89 % ) No! 2063 ( 38.11 % )

Like this: Like Loading...