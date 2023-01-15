Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said Suryakumar Yadav is a good player and admitted he likes the approach the India big-hitter takes when he is at the crease.

Yadav has shot to fame with a number of strong performances and has now solidly cemented his spot in the India team.

While he has been enjoying the highs of international cricket, Rizwan made it clear that batting at the top of the order and in the middle are two different things.

“Suryakumar Yadav plays well and I like the way he plays. It must be noted that top order and middle order are different things,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent two-Test series against New Zealand, but didn’t get picked in the playing XI for either game as Sarfaraz Ahmed took his spot as the team’s wicketkeeper-batsman.

He did feature in the three-match ODI series that followed and scored 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.

The Test series ended a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Yadav could make his Test debut after being included in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

