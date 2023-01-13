Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said power-hitter Khushdil Shah just “needs a bit of luck” in order to rediscover his form.
Khushdil hasn’t been at his best with the bat, which has led to a lot of criticism being directed his way.
However, Saqlain has come to the defence of the 27-year-old, who is among the top big-hitters in Pakistan.
“He needs a bit of luck,” the iconic spinner was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Khushdil, 27, last played international cricket when the men in green took on England in a seven-match T20 series last year.
In the five matches he took part in, he amassed 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike-rate of 112.50.
Pakistan are currently facing New Zealand on home soil, with the two-Test series having ended as a 0-0 draw.
They are now playing a three-match ODI series, which Khushdil wasn’t picked for.
The series is tied at 1-1 going into the third and final ODI, which will be held in Karachi on Friday.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
