Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said power-hitter Khushdil Shah just “needs a bit of luck” in order to rediscover his form.

Khushdil hasn’t been at his best with the bat, which has led to a lot of criticism being directed his way.

However, Saqlain has come to the defence of the 27-year-old, who is among the top big-hitters in Pakistan.

“He needs a bit of luck,” the iconic spinner was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Yasir Hameed says Khushdil Shah can’t start hitting from ball one

Khushdil, 27, last played international cricket when the men in green took on England in a seven-match T20 series last year.

In the five matches he took part in, he amassed 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike-rate of 112.50.

Pakistan are currently facing New Zealand on home soil, with the two-Test series having ended as a 0-0 draw.

They are now playing a three-match ODI series, which Khushdil wasn’t picked for.

The series is tied at 1-1 going into the third and final ODI, which will be held in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Team management said I wasn’t good enough, Pakistan player who is now undroppable says

What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! 31 ( 51.67 % ) He is ok! 22 ( 36.67 % ) He is overrated! 7 ( 11.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...