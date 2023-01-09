Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said power-hitting batsman Khushdil Shah can’t smash the ball right away as he needs a little time to get settled.

Hameed pointed out that Khushdil takes “four to five balls” before starting to free his arms and unleash the big shots.

The 27-year-old was given the opportunity to be Pakistan’s first-choice finisher, but couldn’t perform consistently enough to cement his spot in the side.

“Khushdil Shah takes four to five balls to settle. He can only then start hitting big,” Hameed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Khushdil Shah has been working on his power-hitting for a couple of years

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against New Zealand on home soil, which ended as a draw.

They will now go up against each other in a three-match ODI series, which gets underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Unfairly criticised for their strike-rate, Moeen Ali on two Pakistan players he thinks are brilliant

What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! 31 ( 53.45 % ) He is ok! 21 ( 36.21 % ) He is overrated! 6 ( 10.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...