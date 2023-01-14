Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has added further pressure on Babar Azam as rumours continue to grow about him potentially no longer being Pakistan’s captain in all three formats.

There has been speculation that a split captaincy plan will be adopted, with top order batsman Shan Masood’s name floating around as Azam’s potential successor in ODIs.

Moin took aim at the 28-year-old for “constantly making mistakes” and not learning from them.

He believes that if Azam is to become a successful skipper and retain his grip on the leadership role, he has to start making major improvements quickly.

“I think he is consistently making mistakes in the captaincy and we always think that he’ll learn things soon but he is not. It’s about time Babar,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A Sports.

Pakistan have endured a disappointing home season as they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England.

They then drew their Test series against New Zealand 0-0, while the three-match ODI series that followed ended 2-1 in favour of the Black Caps.

