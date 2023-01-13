Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed how the team management thought he wasn’t good enough just 18 months into his international career.

While admitting that he struggled to score runs, the 28-year-old refused to believe that he was not ready for international cricket.

Instead, he put his head down and worked hard to establish himself as one of the most consistent run-scorers in the game today.

“I think in Under-19 cricket, when I was playing Under-19 matches in Australia, so after that, I knew I will play for Pakistan, and when I came in Pakistan team, I started well, but within one and a half years as my career started in International cricket, I struggled,” Azam said in an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Management said that he was not good enough to play cricket for Pakistan, and from that moment, I decided no, I am good enough to play for Pakistan and tried my level best to perform.”

Azam was fantastic in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw, as he scored 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing three ODIs. The men in green won the first match by six wickets, while the Black Caps bounced back to win the second game by 79 runs.

In those matches, Azam made scores of 66 and 79 respectively.

The third ODI will be held on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

