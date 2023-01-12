Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has to be in the T20I team.

Pakistan have constantly had problems with their middle order and have tried numerous players in an attempt to find the right combination, including Malik.

So far, they haven’t worked it out, but Nazar pointed out that the 40-year-old is required in the team, given his experience and the fact he is still performing in domestic cricket.

Furthermore, he does possess the firepower the men in green require, along with the ability to play longer innings if the team loses a few early wickets.

“The way Pakistan play, Shoaib Malik must be there,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played two Tests against New Zealand, both of which ended as a draw.

They are now facing each other in a three-match ODI series, which is tied at 1-1.

The third ODI will take place in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

