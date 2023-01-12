Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Australia batsman Mark Waugh said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi plays with such energy that he gives the entire team a boost.

Afridi is a fan favourite as he has a knack of giving Pakistan an early advantage with the ball since he regularly strikes early.

The 22-year-old also creates a lot of pressure, which the other bowlers in the team are able to capitalise on.

“He sort of lifts the team,” Waugh was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

Pakistan are currently managing without the services of Afridi as he is out of action with a knee injury, which he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England.

He subsequently missed the three-Test series against England, who ended up whitewashing Pakistan 3-0.

Afridi was also not picked for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended 0-0 after both matches finished as a draw.

Currently, the two sides are playing three ODIs, with Pakistan having won the first one by six wickets and New Zealand bouncing back to claim the second game by 79 runs.

The third and final ODI will be played in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

