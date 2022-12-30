Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed has urged Pakistan to pick senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik right away as he believes the 40-year-old is the best option to bat at number four in T20Is.

The men in green have trialled a number of players in the middle order in the shortest format, but have not found permanent solutions yet.

Currently, players like Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz are being given an opportunity to show their worth, but it remains to be seen whether they pass the test.

Instead of conducting all these experiments, Aaqib called on Pakistan to recall Malik as he has plenty of experience and is still a rock solid performer in domestic cricket. In fact, in Aaqib’s eyes, he doesn’t see anyone more suited to the number four spot as the veteran cricketer.

“Shoaib Malik is currently the best choice [for the] number four position,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach told GeoNews.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing two Tests against New Zealand. The first match began on Monday in Karachi.

The second Test will also take place in Karachi and get underway on January 2.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

