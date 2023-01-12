Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Hameed wants to see top order batsman Shan Masood performing at his highest level again as he knows the 33-year-old “has a lot of talent”.

Masood recently represented Pakistan in their three-match Test series against England, where he scored 54 runs in one game at an average of 27.

He then made scores of 3 and 10 in the first Test against New Zealand, which ended as a draw.

In the second match, which also finished as a draw, he showed some signs of improvement, scoring 20 and 35.

“I hope Shan can make a comeback because he has a lot of talent,” Hameed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood is part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing three-match ODI series, which is tied at 1-1.

He wasn’t picked in the playing XI for the first two ODIs, but it remains to be seen if the men in green make any changes to their side for the third ODI on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He must be there, Mudassar Nazar can’t understand why senior Pakistan player is being ignored

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5489 ( 76.62 % ) He is ok! 1244 ( 17.36 % ) He is overrated! 431 ( 6.02 % )

Like this: Like Loading...