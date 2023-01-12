Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has slammed the young players in the Pakistan team, saying they don’t know the basics and are guilty of brainless hitting.
He noted that they need to learn how to conserve their wicket and target specific bowlers.
This is something he would work on with them if he were given the opportunity to share his knowledge with the up-and-coming talents in the Pakistan squad.
“I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don’t know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don’t know which bowler to hit, what’s the problem, and when to stay at the wicket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Following a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England, Pakistan drew their two-Test series against New Zealand 0-0.
They are now playing a three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, which is tied at 1-1.
The third and deciding game will be held on Friday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
