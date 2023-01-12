Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has slammed the young players in the Pakistan team, saying they don’t know the basics and are guilty of brainless hitting.

He noted that they need to learn how to conserve their wicket and target specific bowlers.

This is something he would work on with them if he were given the opportunity to share his knowledge with the up-and-coming talents in the Pakistan squad.

“I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don’t know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don’t know which bowler to hit, what’s the problem, and when to stay at the wicket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England, Pakistan drew their two-Test series against New Zealand 0-0.

They are now playing a three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, which is tied at 1-1.

The third and deciding game will be held on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: How long can we rely on them, Waqar Younis says Pakistan need answers other than Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28627 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2930 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8644 ( 5.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 40943 ( 27.54 % ) Imran Khan 29234 ( 19.67 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3183 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3223 ( 2.17 % ) Hanif Mohammad 546 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5304 ( 3.57 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3273 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9085 ( 6.11 % ) Saeed Anwar 10512 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1121 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2018 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...