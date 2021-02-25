Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that his success stems from the fact that he wholeheartedly enjoys playing cricket.

Afridi noted that he feels good because he loves what he does for a living and as a result, it “leads to success”.

The 20-year-old, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in still in the early stages of his international career, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

“Whether it’s Test cricket, ODIs or the Twenty20 format, I just enjoy playing cricket. When you enjoy playing cricket, you feel good and that leads to success,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

So far, Afridi is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with four wickets in two games at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.12.

