England all-rounder Moeen Ali said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “hard to stop” once he gets going.
Rizwan has been one of the men in green’s most consistent players as he regularly scores runs and wins matches for them.
“He is a fantastic player and very hard to stop,” Moeen was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Rizwan was recently dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the two-Test series against New Zealand as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him.
Sarfaraz was on fire throughout the two matches as he scored 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.
Rizwan did return for the first ODI on Monday and had a big impact with the bat as he made 77 runs off 86 balls, which included six boundaries and a six.
Pakistan won that game by six wickets and will now look to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
