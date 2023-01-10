Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman can “provide a lot of value” if he is picked regularly.

Zaman has been in and out of the team and despite getting a chance to feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, he was limited to just one match as he aggravated a lingering knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

He has not played international cricket since then, but did represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in three Pakistan Cup matches, which is Pakistan’s domestic 50-over tournament.

In those matches, the 32-year-old made scores of 52, 32 and 7.

Ramiz believes that once Zaman gets back to full fitness, he can be a major asset to the Pakistan team.

“I believe if he regains his fitness, he will provide a lot of value,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman featured in the first ODI against New Zealand and looked in encouraging form as he struck 56 runs off 74 balls, which included seven boundaries.

Pakistan won the match by six wickets and will be aiming to seal the series in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

