Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik should be selected in Pakistan’s T20I squad as he knows how to bat right until the end, former batsman Mudassar Nazar said.

The men in green are in need of batsmen with this skill, especially in situations where they suffer batting collapses.

With many of the other batsmen they have tried not being able to handle the pressure, Mudassar wants the selectors to give 40-year-old Malik another chance.

It should be noted that Malik last played international cricket in November 2021.

“They take the innings deep and Malik knows how to bat till the end, he has been doing this in franchise cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Mohammad Hafeez knew Shoaib Malik would not be respected and wanted him to retire

Pakistan recently took on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which finished as a 0-0 draw.

They are now playing three ODIs, with the men in green having won the first one by six wickets on Monday.

The second ODI will take place on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Hard to stop once he gets going, Moeen Ali on Pakistan batsman who is absolutely fantastic

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 306 ( 75.37 % ) No! 100 ( 24.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...