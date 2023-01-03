Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he knew Shoaib Malik would not get the respect he deserved.

This is why he told Malik to retire from international cricket at the same time he did, which was back in January 2022.

Hafeez said he suffered the same disrespect, but believes that his compatriot has hung in there as he wants a final farewell.

That hasn’t been given to him, even though many former players feel that he could be the answer to Pakistan’s middle order woes in T20Is.

“When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement as well because I knew that he will not be respected as it was also evident in my case. My understanding was that he wanted one last standing but cricket is cruel like this,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Malik gave his best to Pakistan for about 21-22 years and maintaining your fitness standards for that long is absolutely remarkable.

“Unfortunately, even when he had announced his retirement from ODI cricket, the farewell match was not given, realizing his services, the match should have been given. Our management has always been lacking when it comes to bidding them a farewell.”

The Pakistan team are currently in action against New Zealand, with their two-Test series currently tied at 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The second Test got underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not a T20 player, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman who wants to look classic

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48231 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301108 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6868 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8634 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13966 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3050 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2838 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2467 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1298 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3384 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2400 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...