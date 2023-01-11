Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed said Pakistan power-hitters Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed only perform in one out of 15 to 20 matches.

They then try to convince everyone that no one is better than them, he added.

Asif and Iftikhar have been utilised in Pakistan’s middle order, with both of them having been trialled as finishers.

However, they haven’t been able to get the job done consistently enough, which has led to some people calling for them to be removed from the team.

Tanvir agrees with this notion, stating that the duo are highly experienced, but can’t provide the firepower the men in green are lacking down the order.

“They would perform in one out of 15-20 games and will show no one is better than them,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing a home series against New Zealand, which concluded as a 0-0 draw.

The action resumed on Monday when they won the first ODI by six wickets.

The men in green will have their sights set on a series win in the second match, which will be held on Wednesday in Karachi.

It should be noted that neither Asif nor Iftikhar were picked for the ODI series.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

