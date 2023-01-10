Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has to use his brains when it comes to picking the right players.

He feels that the 28-year-old should have had experienced power-hitter Shoaib Malik in his middle order for T20Is “right from the start”.

The 40-year-old last played international cricket in November 2021 as the men in green have chosen to try out a number of other younger candidates.

While some have shown some potential, none of them have been consistent enough to permanently cement a spot.

“Babar has to be more intelligent. These are not mohalla (town or village) teams. The players are decent but I would’ve put Malik in the middle order right from the start,” Wasim said on A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Kamran Akmal warned Babar Azam not to accept the Pakistan captaincy

Pakistan just completed a two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

They are now playing a three-match ODI series, which got underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan won the first ODI by six wickets thanks to Naseem Shah’s five-wicket haul and the batting trio of Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who made 56, 66 and 77 respectively.

The action resumes on Wednesday in Karachi as the men in green will look to secure a series win.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Keep playing him, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan bowler given a chance after waiting 4 years

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 284 ( 75.94 % ) No! 90 ( 24.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...