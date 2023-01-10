Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan should keep picking left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza in Tests as he can “bowl for long periods”.

Aaqib feels that Hamza is a better option than Haris Rauf, who has been brilliant for Pakistan in limited overs cricket.

Rauf did get the opportunity to make his Test debut against England in December, but suffered a quad injury in his first match that ruled him out for the remainder of the series. He also missed the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

In addition to being able to bowl more overs, Aaqib feels that Hamza, 30, has the knowledge of the right lines and lengths to bowl.

“There is Mir Hamza – play such bowlers who can bowl for long periods and know where and how to bowl. And increase the number of bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing three ODIs against New Zealand and won the first match by six wickets on Monday in Karachi.

The second ODI will take place on Wednesday in Karachi as well.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

