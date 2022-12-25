Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said he warned Babar Azam not to become captain as he felt it was not the right time.

Azam currently leads the team in all three formats and has regularly led by example with the bat.

However, Pakistan recently suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss in their Test series against England.

What makes it even worse is the fact that this was the first time Pakistan had been whitewashed in a Test series on home soil that consisted of three or more matches.

“During a T20I in Faisalabad when Babar was walking out for the toss, I got to know that he is being made captain. That is when I told him… ‘I don’t think now is the right time for you to become captain’,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam will now be under pressure to deliver a favourable result when Pakistan take on New Zealand in a two-Test series, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

After the two Tests, they will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain?

