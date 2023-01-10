Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said the team shouldn’t fully rely on Mohammad Nawaz as an all-rounder.

He admitted that while Nawaz has done well since the Asia Cup, the 28-year-old is 70 percent bowler and 30 percent batsman.

Amir pointed out that if the men in green need a proper batting all-rounder, they need to find other options as Nawaz is not the answer.

“Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well since the Asia T20 Cup, but Nawaz is a bowling all-rounder, not a batting all-rounder. If he was a batting all-rounder so we can say that we can hundred percent rely on him. But he is a bowling all-rounder, first, he bowls, then he bats; 70 percent he is a bowler, and 30 percent a batter,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing against New Zealand at home and drew the two-match Test series 0-0.

The action resumed on Monday when the three-match ODI series started in Karachi, with Pakistan drawing first blood as they won by six wickets.

In that match, Nawaz finished with figures of 1-38 off his 10 overs and didn’t bat.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

