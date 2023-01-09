Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Tanvir Ahmed has cast doubt on the fact that batsman Asif Ali is hitting 150 sixes per day.

This comes after the power-hitter said that he was smashing 100 to 150 sixes daily as part of his training routine.

Tanvir doesn’t believe this, however, and said Asif might be hitting that many sixes in a whole year.

“‘Remember the name’ (Asif Ali) – I think people listened to it wrong about 150 sixes. He hits them in a complete year which includes all games. The sixes he hit in practice sessions would be like individual feeding balls and him hitting sixes so that he can stay happy,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand on home soil, with the Test series having finished as a 0-0 draw.

They will now play three ODIs, with the first one taking place in Karachi on Monday. However, Asif wasn’t included in the 16-man squad.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

