Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali has revealed that he practices his big-hitting skills by smashing 100 to 150 sixes every day.

Explaining why he does this in training, he noted it is so that he can hammer four to five sixes in a match.

“I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match,” he said in an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been able to bring out the big shots people are accustomed to seeing him unleash in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Instead, he fell cheaply in the loss to India, scoring just two runs.

He didn’t play in the match against Zimbabwe, which the men in green surprisingly lost by one run.

Asif also wasn’t selected for the game against the Netherlands on Sunday, which the men in green won by six wickets.

Pakistan’s next match will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

