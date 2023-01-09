Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf is confident that middle order batsman Saud Shakeel can become a “big star” in the near future.

This comes after Shakeel impressed everyone with his strong batting performances in the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand.

Playing in the middle order, which has been an ongoing concern for Pakistan, the 27-year-old brought a lot of stability as he scored plenty of runs.

Overall, he finished with 234 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 117.

Having shown what skills he brings to the table, Yousuf admitted that there is something special about Shakeel.

“I can see Saud Shakeel becoming a big star of Pakistan Cricket in near future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With the Test series having ended as a 0-0 draw, Pakistan and New Zealand will now play three ODIs, with the first game starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

