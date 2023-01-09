Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace ace Wasim Akram said Suryakumar Yadav has been “a treat to watch” since coming into the India team.

The quick scoring batsman has been on fire lately and provides plenty of entertainment as he has plenty of big shots in his arsenal.

Knowing how to play according to the situation as well makes him even more dangerous as he can hold the fort or accelerate when needed.

“Since he has made it to the Indian squad, he has been a treat to watch,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Yadav was unstoppable as he blasted a mesmerising 112 not out, which came off 51 balls and included seven boundaries and nine sixes.

His third T20I century led to India crushing Sri Lanka by 91 runs and winning the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are now preparing for their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Monday in Karachi.

The two sides recently played a two-Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

