Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has warned batsmen to watch out when Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has the new ball in his hand.

Afridi has a history of taking early wickets with the new ball as he gets the ball to swing. In addition to that, he bowls perfect yorkers that can be virtually unplayable at times.

“He is deadly with the new ball,” Moody was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old is currently out of action as he injured his knee while representing Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final against England.

As a result, he was not selected for the ongoing three-Test series against England and the two-Test series against New Zealand.

He was also not picked for the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

