Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Veteran Pakistan big-hitter Shoaib Malik said India batsman Suryakumar Yadav plays mind games with the opposition bowlers as he almost knows what to expect from them.

The 32-year-old was in scorching form throughout the T20 World Cup and has quickly become a key player for the men in blue.

He amassed 239 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 189.68.

Malik noted that when batting, Yadav assesses the bowlers well and seems to know what shots will work in his favour.

“Yes, he assesses the conditions and the bowlers well and decides what shots can work. He also plays with the minds of the bowlers. He knows what the bowler will bowl: this one will be outside off, this one will be short or at me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India made it to the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup before being beaten by eventual champions England.

England faced Pakistan in the final and triumphed by five wickets to win the tournament for the second time.

Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series, which started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

