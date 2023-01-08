Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said if England speedster Mark Wood thinks he can’t bowl faster than 155 kph, he’s “absolutely wrong”.
The Rawalpindi Express is confident that Wood is capable of hitting higher speeds, but has to train hard in order to do it.
Akhtar knows what it takes to bowl at blistering pace as he still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).
“If he is thinking that he cannot bowl more than 155, he is absolutely wrong there!” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan are currently in action against New Zealand and just finished playing a two-Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw.
They will now play three ODIs, with the first match starting on Monday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
