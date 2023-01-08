Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim is like Hardik Pandya as he can take wickets and score quick runs.

Gavaskar admitted that the 21-year-old has a lot of talent, but he is “still new” and will continue to develop.

However, the 73-year-old believes that Pakistan should continue picking him as he is not afraid to hit the big shots when batting. On top of that, he has shown plenty of promise when bowling.

“For Australia’s conditions, if they had a bowler who could seam up like Mohammad Wasim did against Zimbabwe. And he also played a couple of good shots as well. He has that talent. He’s like Hardik Pandya, he’s still new, but I’m just giving the idea that he can play those lofty shots and give you a couple of overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim is part of Pakistan’s squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

He also played in the recently-concluded two-Test series, taking one wicket in one game at an average of 120. He also scored 43 runs in the second innings of the first Test.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

