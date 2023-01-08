Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said neither India icon Sachin Tendulkar nor West Indies legend Brian Lara were able to break his record of the most Test runs scored in a calendar year.

Yousuf amassed 1,788 runs in 11 Tests in 2006, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

The 48-year-old admitted that he can never forget that year as he was in prime form and rewarded for all his hard work.

“I cannot forget 2006 in any way. I can’t say that I did the most runs that year by myself. I tried my best, and Allah blessed me for my hard work,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Players like Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, and Zaheer Abbas came, but I was the one who made the most runs in a calendar year. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara couldn’t break the record.”

Pakistan are now preparing to play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Monday in Karachi.

It comes after the two teams played two Test matches, both of which ended as a draw.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

