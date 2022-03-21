Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Mohammad Wasim Jnr said people shouldn’t limit him to just a fast bowler as he wants to prove he is capable of being a handy all-rounder.

Wasim Jnr has represented the national team in 10 T20 Internationals to date, where he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 16.

The 20-year-old has expressed his desire to play for Pakistan in all three formats and has a chance to take one step closer to achieving that goal in the upcoming limited overs series against Australia as he was included in the ODI and T20 teams.

If he were to make his ODI debut, all that would be left to do is to play Test cricket for his country.

“I want to represent Pakistan as an all-rounder in all three formats. I am currently trying my utmost best and hopefully, things will pan out,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The white-ball series, which will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

