Pakistan captain Babar Azam has heaped praise on young spinner Abrar Ahmed, admitting he has had a “dream start” to international cricket.

Abrar was handed his debut in the three-Test series against England and immediately made an impact as he took a seven-wicket haul.

He finished that series with 17 wickets in two matches at an average of 27.17.

The 24-year-old was retained for the two-Test series against New Zealand and continued to cause problems as he took 11 more wickets at an average of 43.63.

Having started his Test career with a bang, Azam applauded Abrar for stepping up and grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

“Dream start for Abrar, he used [the] conditions very well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Test series against New Zealand ended as a 0-0 draw and the two teams will now play three ODIs, with the first match starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

