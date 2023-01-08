Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia great Ricky Ponting said be prepared as he believes “the best is still to come” from Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi is already among the best quick bowlers in all three formats as he regularly takes early wickets and troubles batsmen with the swing and bounce he is able to get.

Having seen his progression and how far he has come in such short time, Ponting knows that the 22-year-old’s development is not done yet.

“He (Afridi) has got better and better and hopefully the best is still to come,” he was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

Afridi is currently sidelined with a knee injury he picked up in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He missed the Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, and New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

He has also not been selected for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

