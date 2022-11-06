Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the bowler he would most like to hit for a six is England pace maestro Mark Wood.

Wood is among the fastest bowlers in the world right now as he can hit speeds of 155 kph (96 mph).

Despite his serious pace, Azam picked Wood as the man he would like to smack for a maximum while answering quickfire questions in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the 28-year-old hasn’t been at his best as he has scored 39 runs in five matches at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 61.90.

Pakistan are through to the semi-finals, where they will play New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

