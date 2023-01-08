Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram said India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been nothing less than “phenomenal”.

Since coming into the Indian team, the 32-year-old has had an immediate impact and been among the most consistent run-scorers.

In the third T20I against Sri Lanka, he hammered a breathtaking 112 not out, which came off 51 balls and included seven boundaries and nine sixes.

Yadav’s third T20I century helped India demolish Sri Lanka by 91 runs and win the series 2-1.

“He has been phenomenal,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are preparing for their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Monday in Karachi.

The two sides recently finished playing a two-match Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48251 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301210 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6874 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8647 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 0 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 13973 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2478 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1303 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3399 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

