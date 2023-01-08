Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Iconic Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram said India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been nothing less than “phenomenal”.
Since coming into the Indian team, the 32-year-old has had an immediate impact and been among the most consistent run-scorers.
In the third T20I against Sri Lanka, he hammered a breathtaking 112 not out, which came off 51 balls and included seven boundaries and nine sixes.
Yadav’s third T20I century helped India demolish Sri Lanka by 91 runs and win the series 2-1.
“He has been phenomenal,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are preparing for their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Monday in Karachi.
The two sides recently finished playing a two-match Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
