Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told England seamer Mark Wood that if he wants to bowl 100 mph, he has to “start pulling trucks”.

While this is highly unusual, the Rawalpindi Express noted that this enabled him to develop a lot of muscle.

He added that he also made the pitch 26 yards instead of 22 and bowled with a ball that was four times heavier than a normal cricket ball.

On top of that, Akhtar also did a lot of weights and cardio training, which helped him stay in shape and maintain a great level of fitness.

“If he wants to bowl 100 mph, he needs to start pulling trucks. I made the pitches about 26 yards. I made a ball about four times heavier than normal. I trained by doing a lot of weights, riding the bicycle with weights on it. I would do about 1000 reps,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I noticed I developed muscles that I had never been able to touch before. Little did I know that I was losing my knees, bones and cartilage at the same time.”

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

It comes after the two-Test series ended as a 0-0 draw.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

