Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said it’s almost like India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has psychic powers as it feels like he has the ability to know where the ball will land after he has hit it.

Yadav has been phenomenal for India throughout the year and his form continued to remain red-hot in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 32-year-old featured in six matches and scored 239 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 189.68.

Having shown off a mind-blowing array of shots, some of which have taken other players, the commentators and the fans by surprise, Misbah acknowledged that Yadav is a very special cricketer.

“It seemed as if he knew where the ball would land and where he can hit it,” the ex-Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India lost to England in the semi-finals by 10 wickets.

England then went on to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to be crowned champions.

