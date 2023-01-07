Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

There is no denying that Babar Azam is a “world-class batsman”, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad said about the Pakistan captain.

Azam is constantly compared to the best batsmen in the world due to his outstanding ability to score runs consistently in all types of conditions.

The 28-year-old added to his already certified credentials in the first Test against New Zealand as he struck a breathtaking 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Given how regularly he makes big scores, Miandad conceded that Azam belongs in the company of the sport’s elite cricketers.

“Babar is a world-class batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam did very well in the recent two-Test series against New Zealand as he accumulated 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He will now lead Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, which starts on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

