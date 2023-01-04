Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has incredible versatility, which has enabled him to achieve worldwide success.

Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer and regularly comes to the rescue for his side in all three formats of the game.

Gilchrist further noted that the 28-year-old has the ability to score runs in all conditions, which is essential if cricketers want to be ranked among the best of the best.

“His versatility across all formats, but also when it’s getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well,” the 51-year-old, who is now a well-known cricket commentator, was quoted as saying by the ICC’s website.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their Test series against New Zealand.

He starred with the bat for his side in the first match as he struck a brilliant 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

With the first Test finishing a draw, both Pakistan and New Zealand will have their sights set on victory in the second and final game, which started on Monday in Karachi.

The two sides will then play three ODIs, with the first match getting underway on January 9.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

