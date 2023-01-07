Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr would be the most lethal pace attack for Pakistan, former speedster Mohammad Sami believes.

He noted that Rauf and Wasim Jnr have done well and deserve a spot in the side.

As for Afridi, he is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats, and is in no danger of being dropped as he constantly performs at an elite level.

However, he is currently sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Haris Rauf and Wasim Jr are doing well and if you bring Shaheen in, that combination would be lethal,” Sami was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now in the midst of a series against New Zealand on home soil.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while the three-match ODI series will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Making money by doing nothing, Tanvir Ahmed on Pakistan duo who are supposed to hit big and score fast

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48250 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301200 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8646 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13972 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2477 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1301 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3399 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...