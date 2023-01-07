Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said Haris Rauf doesn’t belong in the Test team as he needs to play more first-class cricket.

Rauf got the opportunity to make his Test debut against England, but picked up a quad injury in his first match.

As a result, he was ruled out for the remainder of the series, which Pakistan lost 3-0, and also missed the recent two-Test series against New Zealand, which finished as a 0-0 draw.

Since Rauf, who is capable of bowling at speeds over 150 kph, only took one wicket in his debut match, Aaqib feels the 29-year-old needs to go back and play more domestic cricket.

“Haris should not be playing Tests because he is not trained (in the format). Play bowlers who can play Test matches, first-class cricket and pick wickets regularly,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf could make his comeback in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Monday in Karachi, as he was included in the team.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

