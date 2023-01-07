Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed said batsmen Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are “making money by doing nothing”.

He noted that the duo have not been living up to expectations as middle order batsmen as they haven’t scored runs consistently or helped the men in green win matches.

This has been a lingering problem for Pakistan as they have been searching for batsmen who can play the finisher role or give the team a major boost by scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings.

Having failed to do that on a regular basis, Tanvir questioned why Asif and Iftikhar are still in the selectors’ plans.

“Making money by doing nothing,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Aaqib Javed said Iftikhar Ahmed has not had an impact in five years

Pakistan recently finished playing a two-Test series against New Zealand on home soil, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

The two sides will now play three ODIs, with the first one starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan captain Babar Azam must demote himself, Shoaib Akhtar says there’s no other choice

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 39 ( 44.83 % ) He is ok! 38 ( 43.68 % ) He is overrated! 10 ( 11.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...