Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has failed to have an impact in five years despite being given numerous opportunities in that time.

During the seven-match T20 series against England, he mustered 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 132. He also took one wicket at an average of 73.

“Iftikhar Ahmed is in and out for [the] last five years and has not made an impact,” Aaqib told pak.tv as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Iftikhar was part of Pakistan’s side for the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

In the five matches he played, he scored 65 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike-rate of 132.65.

He is also in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green will kickstart their campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

