Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has to demote himself to number three in T20Is.

He believes there is no other choice as having Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening the batting isn’t helping the men in green get the job done.

The duo have been targeted by critics for their slow batting and putting unnecessary pressure on the middle order.

In order to stop this from continuing, the Rawalpindi Express has called on Azam to give up his opening spot and start batting at one down.

“Babar should bat one down,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been captaining Pakistan against New Zealand and was in great form during the two-Test series as he accumulated 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

With the Tests done, the three-match ODI series will get underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48250 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301199 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8646 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13972 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2477 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1301 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3399 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

