Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has questioned the role of Pakistan big-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.

Iftikhar is regularly being used in T20Is, but has also featured in ODIs and Test cricket in 2022.

Pakistan have had trouble finding the right middle order batsmen in the shortest format and have now turned to him in the hopes that he will provide them with the stability and quick run scoring they have been looking for.

The 32-year-old also bowls off-spin from time to time, but this has left Aaqib confused as he wants to find out what exactly captain Babar Azam’s plans are when it comes to utilising Iftikhar.

“What is the role of Iftikhar Ahmed in [the] Pakistan team?” the former Pakistan cricketer told GeoNews.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Salman Butt said Iftikhar Ahmed can’t play a googly

Pakistan are currently in the midst of playing two Test matches against New Zealand.

The first Test in Karachi ended as a draw, while the second match will finish on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan and New Zealand will then play a three-match ODI series, which will start on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A bona fide wicket-taker, Mark Waugh acknowledges frighteningly good Pakistan youngster

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 37 ( 46.84 % ) He is ok! 35 ( 44.3 % ) He is overrated! 7 ( 8.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...